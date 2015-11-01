Investigation Shows State School Board Member Conspired Against Superintendent Candidate
The Alabama Board of Education accepted a report Wednesday that found five people, including a state school board member, conspired to keep a leading candidate from being chosen as state superintendent last year.
New National Report Critical of School Secession in Alabama
A report out Wednesday says Alabama is at the forefront of a trend: school systems breaking away to form separate districts. According to the report from the national advocacy group EdBuild, almost a quarter of the nation’s school district breakaways since 2000 have happened in Alabama.
