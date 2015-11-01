Qualifying Begins For Birmingham City Elections

Qualifying Begins For Birmingham City Elections

Qualifying for Birmingham City Elections started today, and already 17 people have signed up for various races. All city elected jobs – mayor, council and school board – will be on the ballot on August 22.
Crime, Government Ex-State Lawmaker Oliver Robinson to Plead Guilty In Federal Bribery Case

Ex-State Lawmaker Oliver Robinson to Plead Guilty In Federal Bribery Case

Former State Representative Oliver Robinson will plead guilty to federal charges of conspiracy, bribery, tax evasion and wire fraud in a scheme to block expansion of a Superfund site.

John Archibald Investigation Shows State School Board Member Conspired Against Superintendent Candidate

Investigation Shows State School Board Member Conspired Against Superintendent Candidate

The Alabama Board of Education accepted a report Wednesday that found five people, including a state school board member, conspired to keep a leading candidate from being chosen as state superintendent last year.
Education Thousands of Students Compete in Birmingham to be Top Speaker

Thousands of Students Compete in Birmingham to be Top Speaker

Thousands of high school students are in Birmingham this week for the National Speech and Debate Association’s national tournament. WBHM's Andrew Yeager follows one Alabama student through the competition.
Education New National Report Critical of School Secession in Alabama

New National Report Critical of School Secession in Alabama

A report out Wednesday says Alabama is at the forefront of a trend: school systems breaking away to form separate districts. According to the report from the national advocacy group EdBuild, almost a quarter of the nation’s school district breakaways since 2000 have happened in Alabama.
Magic City Marketplace Proposed Tower Would Rise Above Birmingham’s Five Points South

Proposed Tower Would Rise Above Birmingham’s Five Points South

City leaders have given conditional approval for a 17-story tower in Birmingham's Five Points South neighborhood.
Pledge Now
Matched Giving Volunteer Corporate Citizens Business Support Donate Your Vehicle
WBHM Wins 16 Alabama AP Awards
Why I Support WBHM: Jeanne Shanks
WBHM’s GM Chuck Holmes on WBHM, the CPB, and You

NPR News

‘Interlaced Fingers’ Traces Roots Of Racial Disparity In Kidney Transplants

Environmentalists Rejoice: Court Says Land Regulation Doesn’t Go ‘Too Far’

Jailed Philippine Senator: ‘I Won’t Be Silenced Or Cowed’

Meyers Chuck, AK, 99903

Heavy Rotation: The 10 Songs Public Radio Can’t Stop Playing

A Serbian Farmer Wants To Protect The Balkan Donkey By Selling Its Pricey Milk

On Top Of Hong Kong’s High Rises, Rooftop Gardens Take Root

More Than Memory: Coping With The Other Ills Of Alzheimer’s

Meet President Trump’s Outside Legal Team

How The Senate Health Care Bill Could Disrupt The Insurance Market

For The Venezuelan Opposition, Protests Are ‘Like A War’

‘Big Sick’ Creators Nanjiani And Gordon On Turning Their Courtship Into A Movie

Meet Felix Mendelssohn, Composer Of The Original Song Of The Summer